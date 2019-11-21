Dr. Michael Daras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Daras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Daras, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Daras works at
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
I have Ehlers-danlos Syndrome, Chiari Malformation, CCI, & the Dysautonomias: POTS, Mast Cell Activation & Gastroparesis. Dr Daras is one of the VERY few Drs with a knowledge & even better a thorough understanding of these diseaees. He brilliant, kind & very honest, whether you like the answer or not. The truth is there is no cure for my diseases. Some parts can be managed with medication, some can not. As my disease is high risk, he is very cautious & does everything in his power to manage what can be managed on the Neurological end. He is extremely thorough.
About Dr. Michael Daras, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1972604700
Education & Certifications
- Einstein
- Ny Med Metro Hospital
- City Hosp|City Hospital
- University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daras accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daras works at
Dr. Daras has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daras speaks Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.