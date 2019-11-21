See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Daras, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Daras, MD

Neurology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Daras, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Daras works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dementia Evaluation
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dementia Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Daras?

    Nov 21, 2019
    I have Ehlers-danlos Syndrome, Chiari Malformation, CCI, & the Dysautonomias: POTS, Mast Cell Activation & Gastroparesis. Dr Daras is one of the VERY few Drs with a knowledge & even better a thorough understanding of these diseaees. He brilliant, kind & very honest, whether you like the answer or not. The truth is there is no cure for my diseases. Some parts can be managed with medication, some can not. As my disease is high risk, he is very cautious & does everything in his power to manage what can be managed on the Neurological end. He is extremely thorough.
    — Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Daras, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Daras, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Daras to family and friends

    Dr. Daras' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Daras

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Daras, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Daras, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972604700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Einstein
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny Med Metro Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • City Hosp|City Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Daras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daras works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Daras’s profile.

    Dr. Daras has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Daras, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.