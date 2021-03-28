Overview

Dr. Michael Dao, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Dao works at Arlington Premier Health Clinic in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.