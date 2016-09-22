Dr. Michael Dannenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dannenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dannenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dannenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Jock Itch and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 177 Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-4188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Now I understand the four-month advance booking. Kindest, gentlest and most thorough health provider under whose care I have had the pleasure to be placed. Dr. Dannenberg listened to every concern with the utmost patience never hurrying to shuffle off to the next patient. No superlative would be too much to bestow upon Dr. Dannenberg. A professional's professional. (From a first-time patient)
About Dr. Michael Dannenberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255347779
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
