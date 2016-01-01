Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Daniels, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Daniels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Dr. Daniels works at
Locations
Michael A Daniels MD Laboratory2 Penn Blvd Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19144 Directions (215) 843-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Daniels, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215033618
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.