Dr. Dangovian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Dangovian, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Dangovian, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Sterling Heights Office39242 Dequindre Rd Ste 103, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 795-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Dr. Dangovian is genuinely there with your best interest. I personally admire the guy
Dr. Michael Dangovian, DO
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134122245
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
