Dr. Michael D'Anca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Anca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael D'Anca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael D'Anca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. D'Anca works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City1401 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 877-2626
-
2
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Carle Place536 Mineola Ave, Carle Place, NY 11514 Directions (516) 877-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Anca?
r. D'Anca explained things well, made me feel at ease, asked if I had any questions and suggested other MDs to see to help with my heart
About Dr. Michael D'Anca, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1477878791
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Anca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Anca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Anca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Anca works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Anca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Anca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Anca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Anca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.