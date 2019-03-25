Dr. Damiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Damiano, MD
Dr. Michael Damiano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Associates in Ear Nose and Throat Surgery PC7500 Hanover Pkwy Ste 207, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 441-8711
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Excellent diagnostician and caring treatment. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Damiano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801969753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Damiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damiano works at
Dr. Damiano has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Perforated Eardrum and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Damiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.