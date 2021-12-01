Overview

Dr. Michael Daines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Daines works at West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Caldwell in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Fruitland, ID and Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.