See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Caldwell, ID
Dr. Michael Daines, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Daines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Daines works at West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Caldwell in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Fruitland, ID and Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Caldwell
    206 E Elm St, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7328
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    West Idaho Orthopedics - Fruitland
    1210 NW 16th St, Fruitland, ID 83619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7327
  3. 3
    West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Meridian
    3875 E Overland Rd Ste 106, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Daines, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1598973992
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • Columbia College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Daines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daines has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

