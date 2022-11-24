Dr. Michael Dailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dailey works at
Locations
AMCH Otolaryngology1783 Route 9 Ste 205, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 264-7100
Univ. Ear Nose and Throat of Northeastern New York Llp35 HACKETT BLVD, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5575Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He spent time actually listening to me and my child. We didn't feel rushed at all. He was very thorough with his questions and with explaining treatment options. He was great about explaining the surgery procedure and the recovery. More than once he asked each of us if we had any questions, which we appreciated.
About Dr. Michael Dailey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dailey has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.