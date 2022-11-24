Overview

Dr. Michael Dailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dailey works at Albany Med Pediatric Neurology in Halfmoon, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.