Dr. Michael Daigle, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Daigle, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Dr. Daigle works at MICHAEL J DAIGLE MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael J Daigle MD
    1101 S College Rd Ste 302, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 233-8843

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 18, 2016
    Very knowledgeable in all areas. Little wait time and prompt consul.
    Don J. in Lafayette, LA — Apr 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Daigle, MD
    About Dr. Michael Daigle, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043282510
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Daigle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daigle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daigle works at MICHAEL J DAIGLE MD in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Daigle’s profile.

    Dr. Daigle has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Daigle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daigle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.