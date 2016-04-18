Dr. Michael Daigle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Daigle, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Daigle, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Locations
Michael J Daigle MD1101 S College Rd Ste 302, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-8843
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable in all areas. Little wait time and prompt consul.
About Dr. Michael Daigle, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1043282510
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Dr. Daigle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daigle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daigle has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Daigle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daigle.
