Overview

Dr. Michael Dahn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY



Dr. Dahn works at Savannah Vascular Institute in Savannah, GA with other offices in Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Atherosclerosis of Aorta and Iliac Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.