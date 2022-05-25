Overview

Dr. Michael Dahl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Dahl works at Medical Group of Kansas City - Brookside in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.