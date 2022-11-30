Overview

Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.