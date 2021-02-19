Overview

Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL.



Dr. Cuttica works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.