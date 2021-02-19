See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Cuttica works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-1800
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Pulmonary Hypertension
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Pulmonary Hypertension
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cuttica?

    Feb 19, 2021
    Dr. Cuttica saved my life by being the first to correctly determine I had developed a rare lung disease. He is always pleasant and thoughtful, he explains everything well and patiently answers questions. He answers messages quickly and always goes above and beyond, as does his staff.
    Sheila — Feb 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cuttica to family and friends

    Dr. Cuttica's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cuttica

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932224441
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuttica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cuttica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuttica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cuttica has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuttica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuttica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuttica.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuttica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuttica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.