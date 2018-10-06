Overview

Dr. Michael Cusick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Cusick works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Pottsville, PA, Pottstown, PA and Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.