Dr. Michael Curtis, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Curtis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Curtis works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery - Clayton Clarkson15945 Clayton Rd Ste 305, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (314) 251-5570
Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7008B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-5570
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Curtis for two years since being referred to him by my original reconstructive surgeon after radiation caused my surgery to fall apart. He and his staff are professional and caring. I am an OR nurse and absolutely trust him. When I am in the office I feel like I am the only patient he has that day, as he listens and never rushes or makes me feel my issues are trivial. He and his nurse, Erica, have calmed my worries and fears, with nothing but patience.
About Dr. Michael Curtis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis works at
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
