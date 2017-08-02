See All Plastic Surgeons in Ballwin, MO
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Michael Curtis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Curtis works at Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery in Ballwin, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery - Clayton Clarkson
    15945 Clayton Rd Ste 305, Ballwin, MO 63011 (314) 251-5570
    Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7008B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 (314) 251-5570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 02, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. Curtis for two years since being referred to him by my original reconstructive surgeon after radiation caused my surgery to fall apart. He and his staff are professional and caring. I am an OR nurse and absolutely trust him. When I am in the office I feel like I am the only patient he has that day, as he listens and never rushes or makes me feel my issues are trivial. He and his nurse, Erica, have calmed my worries and fears, with nothing but patience.
    Bev in O'Fallon, MO — Aug 02, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Curtis, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356543714
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

