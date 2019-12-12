Dr. Michael Curtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Curtin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Curtin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Curtin works at
Locations
-
1
Intermountain Surgery Center600 N Robbins Rd Ste 401, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 489-4444
-
2
Orthopedic Ambulatory Anesthesia PA1425 W River St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 342-1932
-
3
Orthopedic Urgent Care At St. Luke's Clinic703 S Americana Blvd Ste 120, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 706-2663
-
4
St. Luke's Rehabilitation Boise W. Myrtle St.1109 W Myrtle St Ste 200, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 383-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curtin?
Saw Dr. Curtin for some recurring knee pain and after the MRI he diagnosed me as having a medial meniscus tear and recommended surgery. Dr Curtin performed the surgery on a Friday and after my first PT appointment that following Monday I was able to do a full depth squat at about 95% of my initial range of motion. 4.5 weeks later (today) Dr Curtin cleared me to return to my sporting activities.
About Dr. Michael Curtin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447206065
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtin works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.