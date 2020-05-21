Overview

Dr. Michael Curry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Curry works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.