Dr. Michael Curley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Curley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, WI.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group - Franklin Medical Office Building9969 S 27th St Ste 1400, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 325-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curley was awesome. Made me feel comfortable as soon as he entered the room. He explained everything very clearly.
About Dr. Michael Curley, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1417171182
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curley has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Curley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curley.
