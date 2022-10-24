Dr. Michael Cupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cupp, MD
Dr. Michael Cupp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and Samaritan Hospital.
Urology Associates of Central Missouri105 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-4990
Urology Associates of Central Missouri - Macon1205 N Missouri St, Macon, MO 63552 Directions (573) 499-4990
- Boone Hospital Center
- Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
On time. Listens and explains things so I could understand.
About Dr. Michael Cupp, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003820150
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Cupp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cupp accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cupp has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Cupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.