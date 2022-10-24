Overview

Dr. Michael Cupp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Cupp works at Urology Associates of Central Missouri - Columbia in Columbia, MO with other offices in Macon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.