Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Cunningham works at Westfield Mental Health Specialists, LLC in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    Westfield Mental Health Specialists
    547 E Broad St # 2, Westfield, NJ 07090
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • QualCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Jun 09, 2021
    I was so tired of miserable monotone robotic doctors shoving pills down my throat, rushing me out of the office to get to their next patient, taking advantage of my mental health for their toxic financial gain. Dr. Cunningham seriously has the most infectious I've ever known!!!! He is kind, and has such an warm personality which really makes me trusting and comfortable being honest about challenges in my life. He takes his time to understand my needs and from the looks of the 4.9 star rating he has on this platform, I'm not the only one who thinks so too! If you resonate with any of these words, schedule a visit with Dr.Cunningham. My life has turned around 180 degrees and it all started with finding a doctor who genuinely wanted to help me feel better.
    Kerri Jones — Jun 09, 2021
    • Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1636365836
    • Trinitas Regional Medical Center
    • St Michael's Med Ctr-Seton Hall Univ
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    • Psychiatry
