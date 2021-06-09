Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Locations
Westfield Mental Health Specialists547 E Broad St # 2, Westfield, NJ 07090 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- QualCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so tired of miserable monotone robotic doctors shoving pills down my throat, rushing me out of the office to get to their next patient, taking advantage of my mental health for their toxic financial gain. Dr. Cunningham seriously has the most infectious I’ve ever known!!!! He is kind, and has such an warm personality which really makes me trusting and comfortable being honest about challenges in my life. He takes his time to understand my needs and from the looks of the 4.9 star rating he has on this platform, I’m not the only one who thinks so too! If you resonate with any of these words, schedule a visit with Dr.Cunningham. My life has turned around 180 degrees and it all started with finding a doctor who genuinely wanted to help me feel better.
About Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- St Michael's Med Ctr-Seton Hall Univ
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.