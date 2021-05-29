Dr. Michael Cumming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cumming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cumming, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cumming, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Locations
VIE Eagan2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 838-0650Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
VIE Woodbury4040 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129 Directions (952) 838-0650
VIE Eden Prairie12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 838-0650
Vie4100 Minnesota Dr, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 838-0650Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I would recommend Dr Cumming to anyone Very professional and staff is also top notch from your entrance in and exit out they all have made my visits very easy going
About Dr. Michael Cumming, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649258526
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Medical Center, Fairview
- Universtiy Of Manitoba
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
- University of Manitoba
- Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
