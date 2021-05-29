Overview

Dr. Michael Cumming, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Cumming works at Twin Cities Orthopedics, Edina MN, Burnsville, MN in Eagan, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN, Eden Prairie, MN and Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.