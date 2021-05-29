See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Eagan, MN
Dr. Michael Cumming, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Cumming, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Cumming works at Twin Cities Orthopedics, Edina MN, Burnsville, MN in Eagan, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN, Eden Prairie, MN and Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    VIE Eagan
    2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 838-0650
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    VIE Woodbury
    4040 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 838-0650
  3. 3
    VIE Eden Prairie
    12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 838-0650
  4. 4
    Vie
    4100 Minnesota Dr, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 838-0650
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Venous Sclerotherapy
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angioaccess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Central Line Infection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Superior Vena Cava Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thrombotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 29, 2021
    Yes I would recommend Dr Cumming to anyone Very professional and staff is also top notch from your entrance in and exit out they all have made my visits very easy going
    Craig Glander — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Cumming, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649258526
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Medical Center, Fairview
    Internship
    • Universtiy Of Manitoba
    Medical Education
    • University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Manitoba
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
