Dr. Michael Cullen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Cullen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Women's Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
Omaha Foot & Ankle Specialists16909 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 333-8856
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Women's Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A very efficient process in treating problems
About Dr. Michael Cullen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851329114
Education & Certifications
- Lakeside Hospital/ Truman Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
- University Of Nebraska
