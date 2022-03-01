See All Podiatrists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Michael Cullen, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Cullen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Women's Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Cullen works at Omaha Foot & Ankle Specialists in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Omaha Foot & Ankle Specialists
    16909 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 333-8856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Women's Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Michael Cullen, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1851329114
    Education & Certifications

    • Lakeside Hospital/ Truman Medical Center
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cullen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cullen works at Omaha Foot & Ankle Specialists in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Cullen’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

