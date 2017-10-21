Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Crowe, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Crowe, MD is a Dermatologist in Owensboro, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med
Dr. Crowe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henderson Dermatology2821 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 685-5777
-
2
Henderson Dermatology1413 N Elm St Ste 202, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 685-5777
-
3
Skin Cancer and Laser Surgery Center LLC10788 Stahl Rd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (270) 685-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowe?
Great doctor, very personable and knowledgeable. Cares about his patients.
About Dr. Michael Crowe, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1477667038
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowe works at
Dr. Crowe has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.