Dr. Michael Crovetti, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Crovetti, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with Desert Orthopedic Center
Dr. Crovetti works at
Locations
Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine2779 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 990-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Crovetti, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1033269147
Education & Certifications
- Desert Orthopedic Center
- Ohio University
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
Dr. Crovetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crovetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crovetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crovetti has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crovetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Crovetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crovetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crovetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crovetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.