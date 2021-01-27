Overview

Dr. Michael Crouch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Crouch works at Dr Michael E Crouch MD PA in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.