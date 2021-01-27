Dr. Michael Crouch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crouch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Crouch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Crouch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Crouch works at
Locations
-
1
Crouch Michael MD Office105 Pine Bluff Rd Ste 7, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 546-3243
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crouch?
It was my first visit today, staff was very pleasant and Dr.Crouch took an entire hour with me, going over everything. Impressive.
About Dr. Michael Crouch, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1891976270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crouch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crouch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crouch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crouch works at
Dr. Crouch has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crouch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Crouch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crouch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crouch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crouch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.