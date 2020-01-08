Dr. Michael Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cross, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cross works at
Locations
Breast Treatment Associates P.A.1792 E Joyce Blvd Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-1000
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 582-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cross performed my lumpectomy December 27, 2019. He did come highly recommended, and he didn't disappoint. First of all, he's extremely professional and focused . Secondly, he worked me in quickly after I had procrastinated with this surgery since I found out that I needed it in March. My deductible was met, so I decided to proceed with the surgery on November 25. He met with me on Dec. 2, and did the surgery on the 27th. Thirdly, my recovery was an easy one with no complications, and the incision which will ultimately result in a scar of some sort is very clean and minimal. He gets "in the zone" so to speak before the surgery which my husband appreciated because he knew that he was focused. Surgeons, in general, aren't really the talkative/chit chat type, and he is no exception. However, that "void" can be filled by a PCP. I much prefer to have a focused doctor who keeps me alive and well rather than an overly talkative one who manages to let me die. I absolutely recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Cross, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861472565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- General Surgery
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cross works at
Dr. Cross has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
