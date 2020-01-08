See All General Surgeons in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. Michael Cross, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cross works at Breast Treatment Associates in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Treatment Associates P.A.
    1792 E Joyce Blvd Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 582-1000
  2. 2
    Washington Regional Medical Center
    3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 582-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
  • Washington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Cross, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861472565
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cross works at Breast Treatment Associates in Fayetteville, AR. View the full address on Dr. Cross’s profile.

    Dr. Cross has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

