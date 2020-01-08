Overview

Dr. Michael Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cross works at Breast Treatment Associates in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.