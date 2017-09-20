Overview

Dr. Michael Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cross works at Crown Surgery Medical Group in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.