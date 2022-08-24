Overview

Dr. Michael Cromer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Cromer works at WellMed at Linebaugh in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.