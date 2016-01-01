See All Dermatologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Michael Crandall, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Crandall, MD is a dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. He currently practices at Arizona Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Crandall is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix
    2224 W Northern Ave Ste D300, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-1449
  2. 2
    White Mountain Dermatology
    6644 E Baseline Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 671-4086
  3. 3
    Arizona Skin & Laser Therapy Institute
    4835 E Cactus Rd Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 996-3050
  4. 4
    Arizona Skin and Laser Therapy Institute
    2430 W Apache Trl Ste 5, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-1449

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Dermatitis
Tinea Versicolor
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Tinea Versicolor

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Dr. Michael Crandall, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1780863092
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
