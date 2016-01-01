Dr. Michael Crain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Crain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Crain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Crain works at
Locations
Princeton Sleep Care817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 199, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 780-1920
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
Anesthesiologists Assoc, P.c.3104 Blue Lake Dr Ste 110, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 977-1949
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Crain, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760598916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crain has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Crain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.