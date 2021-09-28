Overview

Dr. Michael Craig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Mcleod Health Cheraw.



Dr. Craig works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.