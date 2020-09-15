Overview

Dr. Michael Cozart, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Cozart works at Skyline Medical Group - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.