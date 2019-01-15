Overview

Dr. Michael Cox, MD is an Urology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Cox works at SCOTT C ALAN MD in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.