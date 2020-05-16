Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Dr. Coughlin works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1075 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coughlin?
I had surgery in 2012 dr.coughlin is an amazing Dr.
About Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1023010824
Education & Certifications
- Merritt Hosp
- U Calif Hosps
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coughlin works at
Dr. Coughlin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Hammer Toe Repair and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Coughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.