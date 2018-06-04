Dr. Costantino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Costantino, DPM
Dr. Michael Costantino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Precision Foot and Ankle Care PA1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 6600, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-1026
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
They are great, they are very accommodating, Dr. Constantino answers every question and he talks to you on the phone if you need it. Great expirience from day one. A Dr.’s office like the good old days.
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Costantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costantino has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costantino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Costantino speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Costantino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costantino.
