Dr. Michael Cosgrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosgrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cosgrove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cosgrove, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Cosgrove works at
Locations
-
1
The Spine Center927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 327-7463
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cosgrove?
I highly recommend Dr. Cosgrove & his PA Betsy Briglia ! I don’t know what I would do without these two ! They are the best doctors I’ve ever seen and they honestly care & have made a difference with my situation so I highly encourage everyone who has chronic back pain to trust them and in doing so…remember they deserve your respect and a lunch break like everyone else does! I adore them!
About Dr. Michael Cosgrove, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750459616
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Maine Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Delaware
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosgrove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cosgrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosgrove works at
Dr. Cosgrove has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosgrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosgrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosgrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.