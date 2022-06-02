Overview

Dr. Michael Correa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Correa works at Michael Correa MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.