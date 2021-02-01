Dr. Michael Coronado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coronado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Coronado, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Coronado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newton, MA.
Locations
Pediatric Ambulatory Care Center2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 831-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Transferred from another hospital to see him. He is wonderful. Thorough, kind and very knowledgeable . Glad I found him.
About Dr. Michael Coronado, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coronado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coronado accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coronado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coronado has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coronado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coronado speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coronado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coronado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coronado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coronado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.