Dr. Michael Cornelison, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cornelison, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Cornelison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cupertino, CA.
Dr. Cornelison works at
Locations
-
1
Cupertino Podiatry Group10353 Torre Ave Ste C, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 446-5811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornelison?
He is a "foot engineer" and is able to diagnose and solve problems without immediately jumping to surgery. He is a good listener and has a great "bed side" manner.
About Dr. Michael Cornelison, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215020730
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornelison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornelison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornelison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornelison works at
Dr. Cornelison has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornelison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornelison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornelison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.