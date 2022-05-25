Dr. Michael Corbellini, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbellini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Corbellini, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Corbellini, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann Univ Hosp-Med Coll Pa
Dr. Corbellini works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Physician Group - Cardiology9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 433-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like the way dr Corbellini listens and his compassion
About Dr. Michael Corbellini, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1417914771
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Univ Hosp-Med Coll Pa
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corbellini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbellini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corbellini works at
Dr. Corbellini has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corbellini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbellini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbellini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbellini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbellini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.