Overview

Dr. Michael Copeland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Copeland works at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.