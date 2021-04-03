Dr. Michael Copeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Copeland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Copeland, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Copeland works at
Locations
Menorah Medical Center5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 382-5403
Neurosurgery Associates of Jackson County19550 E 39th St S Ste 105, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 393-6006
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Copeland, I trust his judgment he will listen and explain you will get the answers to your question.
About Dr. Michael Copeland, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copeland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Copeland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copeland has seen patients for Broken Neck, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.
