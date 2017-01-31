Dr. Michael Cooter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cooter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cooter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cooter works at
Locations
Greenville ENT200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4368
Greenville ENT-Greer325 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 797-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooter proved to be an excellent surgeon when my daughter needed her tonsils and adenoids removed. He is an intelligent,caring physician with a wonderful personality.
About Dr. Michael Cooter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326094046
Education & Certifications
- U Conn Hlth Ctr-U Conn Sch Med
- U Conn Sch Med
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
