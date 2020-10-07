Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melrose Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jeanes Hospital.
Dr. Cooperman works at
Locations
Melrose Park Office921 W Cheltenham Ave, Melrose Park, PA 19027 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Jeanes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding care. Cares about his patients and it shows. A+ Dr. Cooperman
About Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooperman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperman.
