Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD

Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melrose Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jeanes Hospital.

Dr. Cooperman works at Melrose Medical Associates, PC in Melrose Park, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melrose Park Office
    921 W Cheltenham Ave, Melrose Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Jeanes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

Oct 07, 2020
Outstanding care. Cares about his patients and it shows. A+ Dr. Cooperman
Robert H — Oct 07, 2020
Photo: Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD
About Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972568244
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
Internship
  • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cooperman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cooperman works at Melrose Medical Associates, PC in Melrose Park, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cooperman’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

