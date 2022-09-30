Overview

Dr. Michael Cooper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cooper works at Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.