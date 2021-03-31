See All Vascular Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Michael Cooper, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Cooper, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Cooper works at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Denver, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver - Hale
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 460, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 778-6527
  2. 2
    Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates PC
    500 E Hampden Ave Ste 204, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 778-6527
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rose Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Cooper was my Mom's (Karen Turner) doctor! I wouldn't have trusted ANYONE else to take care of her like her did.
    Hollie Turner Burns — Mar 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Cooper, MD
    About Dr. Michael Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649239807
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University School Of Med
    Residency
    • Wesley Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesleyan University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
