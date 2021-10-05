Overview

Dr. Michael Cooney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Cooney works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Back Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.