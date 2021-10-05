See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Michael Cooney, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (39)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Cooney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Cooney works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Back Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 576-6813
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    7701 Southern Blvd Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4231
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute - Jupiter
    2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4230
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4232
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Michael Cooney, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942221460
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooney has seen patients for Joint Pain, Back Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

