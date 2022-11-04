Overview

Dr. Michael Cooney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.



Dr. Cooney works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.