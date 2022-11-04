Dr. Michael Cooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cooney, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cooney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.
Dr. Cooney works at
Locations
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 861-9797
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York244 Westchester Ave Ste 209, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 422-9797
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York902 Quentin Rd # 77, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 376-3223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I thought Dr Could obey was greatly helpful and incredibly gentle. Thank you for going out of your way to help me find relief.
About Dr. Michael Cooney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1073548434
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Retinal Vascular Center
- Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Siena College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooney works at
Dr. Cooney has seen patients for Drusen, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.