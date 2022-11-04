See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Cooney, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Michael Cooney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Cooney works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    460 Park Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-9797
    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    244 Westchester Ave Ste 209, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 422-9797
    Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York
    902 Quentin Rd # 77, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-3223

Drusen
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Farsightedness
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Angioid Streaks of Choroid
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroid Diseases and Disorders
Choroidal Melanoma
Choroiditis
Choroiditis, Serpiginous
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Eye Melanoma
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Amyloidosis
Macular Degeneration
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Multifocal Choroiditis
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Panretinal Photocoagulation
Pars Planitis
Posterior Vitreous Detachment
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Degeneration
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Detachment With Break
Retinal Edema
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Migraine
Retinal Testing
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Scleral Buckling
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Detachment
Vitreous Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 04, 2022
    I thought Dr Could obey was greatly helpful and incredibly gentle. Thank you for going out of your way to help me find relief.
    Nancy — Nov 04, 2022
    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073548434
    • Wilmer Retinal Vascular Center
    • Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Siena College
