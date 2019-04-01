See All Urologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Michael Cookson, MD

Urology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Cookson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.

Dr. Cookson works at OUHSC Dept of Urology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Oklahoma
    920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-6900
  2. 2
    Stephenson Cancer Center
    800 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-4008
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Stillwater Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposarcoma Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Oklahoma
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2019
    Very thorough in his initial consultation, spent adequate time to explain things to me, is an expert in the field and it shows. Clinic is very clean and professional, communication with patient excellent. Highly recommend
    — Apr 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Michael Cookson, MD
    About Dr. Michael Cookson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528142635
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Tex San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Oklahoma Norman, Ok
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cookson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cookson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cookson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cookson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cookson works at OUHSC Dept of Urology in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Cookson’s profile.

    Dr. Cookson has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cookson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cookson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cookson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cookson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cookson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

