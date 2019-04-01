Dr. Michael Cookson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cookson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cookson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cookson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.
Locations
University of Oklahoma920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6900
Stephenson Cancer Center800 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4008Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough in his initial consultation, spent adequate time to explain things to me, is an expert in the field and it shows. Clinic is very clean and professional, communication with patient excellent. Highly recommend
About Dr. Michael Cookson, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528142635
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- U Tex San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Oklahoma Norman, Ok
