Overview

Dr. Michael Contreras, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Contreras works at Core Dermatology in Denver, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO, Lone Tree, CO and Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.