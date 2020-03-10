Dr. Michael Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Contreras, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Contreras, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Dr. Contreras works at
Locations
Core Dermatology425 S Cherry St Ste 907, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 355-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Greenwood Village Office5340 S Quebec St Ste 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 756-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Sky Ridge Office10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 490, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 756-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AboutSkin Dermatology499 E Hampden Ave Ste 450, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 756-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Contreras?
I have had good experiences each time I have visited
About Dr. Michael Contreras, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457367013
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - University of New Mexico
- University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contreras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contreras has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contreras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.