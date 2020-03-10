See All Dermatologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Michael Contreras, MD

Dermatology
5 (94)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Contreras, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Dr. Contreras works at Core Dermatology in Denver, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO, Lone Tree, CO and Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Core Dermatology
    425 S Cherry St Ste 907, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 355-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Greenwood Village Office
    5340 S Quebec St Ste 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 756-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Sky Ridge Office
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 490, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 756-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    AboutSkin Dermatology
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 450, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 756-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Acne
Age Spots
Athlete's Foot
Cold Sore
Impetigo
Lipomas
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Psoriasis
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Sun-Damaged Skin
Venous Sclerotherapy
Warts
Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Contreras?

    Mar 10, 2020
    I have had good experiences each time I have visited
    Anonymous — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Contreras, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457367013
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - University of New Mexico
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Michael Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Contreras has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contreras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

